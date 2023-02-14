Indian Army man in Turkey for rescue ops gets news of birth of son; friends pick name 'Turki Chaudhary'

As India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to quake-hit Turkey and Syria, Havildar Rahul Chaudhary was among the names called in to be a part of the 99-member team India was sending.

A resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, Chaudhary was ready to welcome his child into the world. However, after a discussion with his seniors and wife, he went ahead to serve the nation and boarded the flight.

Speaking to India Today TV, Chaudhary said that he first went to his seniors and told them about his wife’s cesarean surgery scheduled for February 8. “He asked me to speak with my wife and when I told her, she asked me to go with my team. She told me I should serve my country first,” Chaudhary added.

He quickly packed his bags and left to join his team. The team then headed to provide relief and rescue support to Turkey and Syria after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on February 6.

As he boarded the flight, he got to know that his wife had been wheeled into the operation theatre. On landing, he got news about his newborn son. 'Turki Chaudhary' was the name suggested by his colleagues and friends at the army hospital.

Beside Rahul Chaudhary, another army personnel named Sipahi Kamlesh Kumar Chauhan from Gorakhpur in UP became father to a son after landing in Turkey.

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 has crossed 35,000. On Monday, the search for earthquake survivors entered its final hours.

Several countries, including India, have sent their teams to help with the search and rescue operations in Turkey and Syria.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his condolences and offered all possible assistance to cope with the tragedy.

Under Operation Dost, India has sent out relief materials and rescue teams to support the quake-hit areas.

