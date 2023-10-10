'Indian bowlers have improved...': Shahid Afridi stirs massive controversy ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup match

In another controversial statement that may not sit well with Indian cricket fans, Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has once again found himself in the middle of a heated debate. On being asked about the transformation of Indian cricket at a local sports show in Pakistan, he said that the Indian bowlers started eating meat and that is the reason behind their improved performance as it gives them an adequate amount of strength. He made this statement during a live show on a Pakistani TV channel.

According to Shahid Afridi India's improvement in fast bowling is becoz Indian bowlers started eating Gosht.



Can they think beyond it? pic.twitter.com/7SsZvsLf6p — Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) October 10, 2023

Afridi said, “India has a huge 1.4 billion population, and the quality of cricket has changed [over the years]. Back then we used to say that they were producing great batters while Pakistan was creating good bowlers, but that was not the case as we were generating both bowlers and batters.”

He said, “However, their bowlers have now started eating meat, so they have gained strength,” and he chuckled after making the observation. Notably, Pakistan has been notorious for using such slurs asking Indians to eat meat as they consider Indians as meek Hindus who are afraid of their ‘martial race’.

Meanwhile, on the sports show, Afridi sought to disguise his controversial statement by attributing other factors like IPL, captains like Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, and progress in domestic cricket behind India’s superior performance.

“First Sourav Ganguly made so many changes during his captaincy and then the way MS Dhoni carried all the seniors with him. They [BCCI] invested in the right place. They improved their grassroots level cricket by giving the entire domestic system to a player like Rahul Dravid, who knows what the kids [domestic players] need to reach the top. They worked hard, and now they keep on producing talents. If India wants, they can create two teams now,” Afridi added.

Afridi's statement has been met with criticism from many people. Some people have called it "irresponsible" and "disrespectful". Others have said that Afridi is trying to create unnecessary controversy.

Afridi is known for making controversial statements. In the past, he has made statements about the Indian cricket team, the Indian government, and the Indian people. His statements have often been met with criticism from both Indians and Pakistanis.

Notably, Virat Kohli had recently said that he felt so much better about his body after he turned vegetarian. He had already appreciated a documentary that celebrates plant-based eating.

During a recent question-and-answer session, Kohli spoke about his diet and mentioned that his diet mainly comprises “lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, and dosa”.

India is set to lock horns with Pakistan on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: 'India stands firmly with Israel': PM Modi after Netanyahu calls him to share update on war against Hamas