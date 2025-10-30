Indian couples are transforming their honeymoons: How Gen Z is reshaping travel trends

The way Indian couples approach their honeymoons is undergoing a profound change. According to a latest report by Pickyourtrail, there has been a shift from conventional itineraries to more personalised, intentional trips that reflect the unique way couples want to begin their lives together.

Gen Z is driving this transformation, with 62% preferring curated, story-led travel, while 38% of millennials still favour the comfort and familiarity of traditional getaways.

Hari Ganapathy, Co-founder of Pickyourtrail, spoke on the trend, saying, “Couples today aren’t just looking for a beautiful destination anymore — they want their honeymoon to feel like them. It’s no longer about ticking off lists, but about creating moments that actually mean something to them. We’ve seen this shift clearly — more than 50% of our honeymoon travellers now ask for curated experiences. Over the years, honeymoon travel has grown significantly for us, and what’s interesting is how the idea of a honeymoon itself is evolving. The 5-night format still remains popular, but what fills those days has changed — from making their own silver rings and learning local recipes to trying wellness traditions or exploring local culture in ways that stay with them. It’s really about connection over convention — and that’s what’s redefining honeymoons today.”

This shift is part of a broader trend towards authenticity. Couples are now designing honeymoons that align with their values and lifestyle, seeking experiences that reflect who they are. This search for authenticity isn’t just influencing activities; it’s also reshaping spending habits.

Most couples now budget between INR 1–2 lakh for their honeymoons, with a growing number spending INR 3–4 lakh for more personalised, immersive experiences. The result? A 5% year-on-year increase in honeymoon spending, with couples opting for trips that feel uniquely theirs.

City-wise, the largest share of honeymoon bookings comes from Chennai (27%), Bangalore (26%), Delhi (23%), Mumbai (17%), and Hyderabad (7%). As for destinations, while the Maldives, Bali, Thailand, and Europe remain perennial favourites, Vietnam and Dubai are showing the fastest growth. Notably, Vietnam is now surpassing Europe among Tier 2 and Tier 3 travellers, as couples seek deeper cultural connections.

In the past year, Indian honeymooners have increasingly preferred cultural and experiential travel, with a shift from luxurious resort stays to authentic, local experiences. Gen Z couples are at the forefront of this shift, opting for activities like traditional cooking classes, ring-making workshops, and wellness sessions. Meanwhile, millennial couples continue to lean towards comfort and familiarity, highlighting a distinct generational divide in travel preferences.

The five-night honeymoon is still the most popular choice, with couples carefully balancing comfort and value. Private dining experiences, couple spa rituals, and creative workshops are among the memorable highlights. Interestingly, the average booking window has increased to 50–60 days, showing that travellers are planning smarter and ensuring better value while still maintaining flexibility.