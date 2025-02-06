'Indian men, embarrassing India...': Debate erupts over viral video of Indian Men taking selfies with Vietnamese woman

A video featuring a group of Indian men waiting to take selfies with a Vietnamese woman has ignited a heated discussion on social media platforms. The footage, shared by the Instagram account @vietnamlocaladventures, shows the men posing alongside the woman, who is dressed in the traditional Vietnamese attire known as Ao Dai. The clip appears to have been filmed during the Lunar New Year celebrations.

While the woman graciously posed for photos with the group, reactions from netizens have been sharply divided. Some users criticized the behaviour of the Indian men, claiming it made the local woman uncomfortable, while others labelled the backlash as "unnecessary" and indicative of selective outrage.

Comments on the post reflect this polarisation. One user complained, “Indian men, embarrassing India everywhere.” On similar lines, a second user said, "Indians pose next to any foreign woman they see."

While another user defended the group, noting, “They are being very respectful, not touching the girl, waiting for their turn and saying thank you afterward.” This user questioned whether the criticism would be as harsh if the men were from a different nationality, suggesting that societal biases play a role in the reactions.

Additional comments highlighted a perceived double standard, with one user stating, “If it was some handsome Korean men... no one would show this much hatred!” Others pointed out that similar interactions occur globally, referencing how tourists engage with traditional cultures in places like Japan.

"Other foreigners do the same thing when they see traditional people in Japan as well , if an brown person mainly Indian does this then it’s bad wow," the user said.

The video has sparked widespread discussion about cultural sensitivity and the dynamics of foreign interactions, particularly as they pertain to race and nationality