Indian-origin teen dies from 'irreversible brain damage' after consuming protein shake

In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy passed away after falling ill from consuming a protein shake. The boy named Rohan Godhania from London fell ill after drinking a protein shake on August 15, 2020. He died three days later at West Middlesex Hospital after he suffered 'irreversible brain damage', according to a report by Metro.

As per the report, Pushpa, Rohan’s father, told the inquest that he had purchased the drink for his son to help him build muscle as his son was ‘quite skinny’. However, the increase in protein brought on a rare genetic condition called ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, which triggered the breakdown of ammonia in Rohan's bloodstream and caused it to build to lethal levels.

The cause of Rohan's death remained unknown initially, as his organs had been donated for transplantation. However, the recent judicial inquiry shed light on the underlying cause, linking it to the rare genetic condition OTC deficiency.

Meanwhile, after the incident, a senior coroner has called for protein shakes sold in supermarkets to have life-saving health warnings added to them.

According to the media outlet, Coroner Tom Osborne said, "Concerning these protein drinks, my preliminary view about them is that I ought to write to one of the regulatory authorities that some sort of warning ought to be put on the packaging of these drinks because, although OTC is a rare condition, it can have harmful effects if someone drinks [one] and it causes a protein spike."

Heartbroken, Rohan's parents testified during the emotional proceedings, describing him as a bright, gentle, reliable, and highly intelligent boy. His father explained, "I purchased it just to build up muscles. He was quite skinny. We thought that rather than just nagging him, if he built up muscles in his shoulders he would stand a bit taller."

