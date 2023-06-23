scorecardresearch
Indian Railways signs MoU with top US agency, to focus on reducing carbon footprints

The agreement was signed as a part of the IR’s initiatives towards reducing carbon footprints, the ministry informed in a press release on Friday. The IR aims to achieve its goal of Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030.

The agreement was signed on June 14 The agreement was signed on June 14

The Indian Railways (IR) and the United States Agency for International Development/India (USAID/India), an independent agency of the US federal government, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 14.

USAID/India supports international development by assisting in economic growth, agricultural sectors, trade, clean energy, global health, democracy, humanitarian aid, climate change issues and conflict management. 

The MoU was signed by Naveen Gulati, Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board, Indian Railways and Isabel Coleman, Deputy Administrator, USAID, in the presence of Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, the Ministry of Railways informed in a press release on Friday. 

The agreement was signed as a part of the IR’s initiatives towards reducing carbon footprints, the ministry informed in a press release on Friday. The IR aims to achieve its goal of Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030. 

The MoU broadly covers matters of technical assistance and strives to build a support network for the IR. It aims to help the IR in long-term energy planning that will see it adopt clean energy methods. Planning for clean energy procurement is also part of the MoU and will help the IR achieve its goal.

The agreement will see the two bodies develop an Energy Efficiency Policy and an Action Plan for the IR buildings. It will also see the inclusion of bid design and bid management support for system-friendly, large-scale renewable procurement.

Through the MOU, the IR will be provided technical support for addressing regulatory and implementation barriers. It will also be provided with support in the promotion of e-mobility.

As part of the MoU, the IR and the USAID/India will co-host events, conferences and capacity-building programs, as well as arrange for field visits and study tours. These tours will be both domestic and international. 

Published on: Jun 23, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
