'Indians' time has ZERO value': User compares life in India vs Japan, netizens weigh in

A social media user recently said that constant traffic jams and flight delays are often not considered delays in India. She pointed out that even if a train runs 15 minutes late in India, it is considered absolutely normal.

She contrasted this with Japan, wherein even a 10-second delay in train services comes with an apology. She also mentioned that rallies, protests and strikes cause massive jams in the country all the time.

"Dear Indian, your time has ZERO value. - If a train runs 15 minutes late, it is not even considered a delay. In Japan, even a 10-second delay comes with an apology. - On the roads, there is traffic everywhere. Rallies, protests, and strikes all cause massive jams. In Japan, a 10 km drive takes only 12 minutes. - Then people think about airlines. Even here, around 25% of flights get delayed," she wrote in a post on X.

Dear Indian, your time has ZERO value.



- If a train runs 15 minutes late, it is not even considered a delay. In Japan, even a 10-second delay comes with an apology.

— Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) December 10, 2025

Soon after her take went viral, netizens were quick to weigh in. "India runs on vibes and jugaad, not time (sic)," a user commented.

A second user wrote: "In India, delays have become so normal that we've stopped questioning them. Time should be respected, whether it's trains, roads, or flights."

"Agree on this. There are people who make you wait 2 hours. This will take generations to change. So is zero civic sense among people," a third user said.

A fourth user weighed in, "Rules are for the society as a whole. They are not for a group of people. When the majority of Indians have a mentality of 'chalta hai', then you cannot force the government. Corporates to follow rules for your benefit. We need to be the change we want to see in society."

Yet another user commented: "Your Money , Your right you can travel thru airlines or can take a car but yes in India people don't care about time, Train gets delayed for an hours but no one thinks or raises questions about it , flight getting delayed means it must be technical glitches but no question asked."