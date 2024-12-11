India's 2024 in search: Azerbaijan, Bali, Manali & more, top 10 destinations Indians Googled this year

Travelling has long been a source of fascination, providing individuals with avenues to explore new experiences and cultures outside their daily routines. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the travel landscape is evolving significantly as many seek destinations that offer authentic and meaningful experiences.

Recent research from McKinsey highlights that a striking 80% of travellers are now visiting just 10% of the world's tourist attractions, underscoring a trend towards more focused travel experiences.

In India, this shift is evident in the growing interest in offbeat destinations alongside traditional tourist hotspots. As 2025 approaches, Google has released its “Year in Search” report, revealing the top international and domestic destinations that have captured the interest of Indian travellers for 2024.

Top Trending Travel Destinations for Indians in 2024:

1. Azerbaijan

2. Bali, Indonesia

3. Manali, India

4. Kazakhstan

5. Jaipur, India

6. Georgia

7. Malaysia

8. Ayodhya, India

9. Kashmir, India

10. South Goa, India

According to Google, these trending searches reflect significant spikes in traffic from 2023.

The rising interest in destinations like Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan highlights the appeal of the Caucasus region, which is gaining popularity among Indian travellers. Baku, Azerbaijan's capital, has emerged as a significant hotspot thanks in part to its straightforward e-visa process, making it an attractive choice for Indian tourists in 2024.

This trend is driven by the unique blend of cultural influences from Europe and Asia, stunning landscapes, and the rich history of these regions, which, coupled with more economical travel options, are enticing a growing number of international visitors.

Notably, Ayodhya, a city of considerable religious significance in Uttar Pradesh, has also seen a surge in popularity, largely attributed to the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple, an important pilgrimage site for Hindus.