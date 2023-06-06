scorecardresearch
'India’s reliance on Russia not in Germany’s interest,' says German defence minister Boris Pistorius

India’s reliance on Russia is not in Germany’s interest, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday in an exclusive interview in Jakarta, Indonesia.

India has relied on Russia for its defence needs and is now a top buyer of its crude oil, which has been sold at a heavily discounted price since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

"It is not up to Germany to change that on our own," Pistorius told the news organisation, DW.

Pistorius said the issue could only be solved jointly with the partners. He reiterated his stance, saying India’s relationship with Russia did not serve Germany’s long-term goals and interests. 

"This is an issue we have to solve jointly with other partners. But of course, we can't have an interest in the long run that India is so dependent on Russia's delivery of weapons or other materials," he said. 

The Defense Minister’s statement comes ahead of his four-day tour of India, where he will look to strengthen defense ties with other representatives from the German defense industry by his side. 

Pistorius expressed willingness to support his country’s partners and strengthen ties. He mentioned the possibility of delivering submarines to India as a gesture of that support. 

"I want to send a signal that we are willing to support our partners, our reliable partners like Indonesia, like India," he said. "And that includes, for example, the possibility of delivering submarines."

Boris commenced his Indo-Pacific tour at Asia’s most prominent defense summit, the Shangri-La Dialogue, on Sunday.

"I came here because this region will be shaping the 21st century in regards of security, freedom of navigation [and] international economic challenges," he said.

"And therefore, the region is important not only for Germany but for Europe as a whole," he added. 

Published on: Jun 06, 2023, 2:47 PM IST
