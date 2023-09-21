scorecardresearch
IndiGo passenger attempts to open emergency exit mid-air, gets arrested upon landing

IndiGo passenger attempts to open emergency exit mid-air, gets arrested upon landing

The passenger was also accused of misbehaving with the cabin personnel. 

He was also accused of misbehaving with the cabin personnel.

An IndiGo passenger was arrested on Thursday after he tried to open the emergency exit door of a flight mid-air. The incident happened on a flight which was coming from Guwahati in Assam. 

Biswajit Debnath, a 41-year-old man, began trying to forcibly open the emergency exit mid-flight. Quick to react, fellow passengers immediately intervened and managed to stop Debnath from carrying out the potential disaster.

Opening an emergency exit door mid-air is extremely dangerous and can lead to serious injuries or even death.

He was also accused of misbehaving with the cabin personnel. 

Also Read: DGCA suspends Air India’s Chief of Flight Safety for a month over lapses in inspections

Published on: Sep 21, 2023, 6:53 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
