IndiGo passenger attempts to open emergency exit mid-air, gets arrested upon landing

An IndiGo passenger was arrested on Thursday after he tried to open the emergency exit door of a flight mid-air. The incident happened on a flight which was coming from Guwahati in Assam.

Biswajit Debnath, a 41-year-old man, began trying to forcibly open the emergency exit mid-flight. Quick to react, fellow passengers immediately intervened and managed to stop Debnath from carrying out the potential disaster.

Opening an emergency exit door mid-air is extremely dangerous and can lead to serious injuries or even death.

He was also accused of misbehaving with the cabin personnel.

