Influencer's invitation to companies to re-locate to Bihar sparks meme fest amid Kannada language protest in Bengaluru

The streets of Bengaluru erupted into a fervour of linguistic pride as pro-Kannada activists, mainly affiliated with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), orchestrated a passionate protest on December 27. This demonstration emerged as a direct reaction to Karnataka's language regulations imposed on various business establishments. However, amidst the uproar, a social media post by influencer Upasana Mishra stirred widespread attention and sparked a cascade of memes.

Hailing from Bihar, Upasana Mishra capitalised on the moment, extending an open invitation to Karnataka-based companies to invest in Bihar, promising a conducive and inclusive atmosphere for business. Her post gained swift traction, setting off a flurry of memes and debates across social platforms.

“On behalf of the whole of Bihar I'm inviting to all companies of Karnataka, Come & invest in Bihar, we will help you to set up everything. Bihar is a broad minded state and we welcome you all. Jai Bihar. Jai Hind,” wrote Mishra.

While some used humour to highlight Bihar's infrastructure challenges, others lauded the gesture of solidarity and the call for unity and investment in the state.

The deluge of posts was so substantial that 'Biharis' was trending on X.

Simultaneously, the discontent among KRV activists was fueled by a recent directive from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), mandating that commercial signboards prominently feature at least 60% Kannada content.

The protest escalated into acts of vandalism as activists targeted and defaced signboards and nameplates that did not comply with the Kannada language mandate. This wave of activism prompted the closure of two of Bengaluru's major malls, Phoenix Mall of Asia in Hebbal and Phoenix Marketcity in Whitefield, as they became focal points of the protest due to their non-compliant signage.