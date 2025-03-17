Inside The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort, Bandhavgarh: A new standard in jungle luxury

The Oberoi Group has officially opened The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort, Bandhavgarh, a luxury retreat located just minutes from Bandhavgarh National Park, one of India’s most renowned wildlife reserves, known for its growing population of Royal Bengal Tigers.

Designed to blend seamlessly with the landscape of the Vindhya mountain ranges, the resort is deeply inspired by the tribal heritage and artistic traditions of central India. Guests are welcomed through a grand wooden entrance door, hand-carved by Gond artisans, featuring intricate tribal motifs that set the tone for an immersive cultural and nature-based experience.

Inside, the resort reflects the artistry of the region, with interiors that showcase Gond artworks, Katni stone finishes, and tribal-inspired design elements. Architectural details pay homage to the Gond and Baiga communities, whose history and culture are integral to the Bandhavgarh region.

Spread over 21 acres of forested land, the resort offers 19 luxury tents and two private villas with pools, each thoughtfully designed to bring the outdoors in. Tented canopies adorned with tribal motifs, hand-painted murals of local wildlife by Bandhavgarh artist Rakesh Prajapati, and private decks overlooking lush gardens create a sense of tranquillity and connection with nature.

Speaking on the launch, Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, said the opening of The Oberoi Vindhyavilas reflects the brand’s commitment to "setting new benchmarks in luxury hospitality." He added that the resort has been “thoughtfully designed to harmonize with its pristine surroundings,” offering guests “an immersive experience that celebrates the rich biodiversity of Bandhavgarh while delivering the elegance and service Oberoi is known for.”

The resort’s culinary experiences are led by Executive Chef Sachin Kumar, who brings with him training from the Royal Kitchen of Nagod, combining time-honoured local traditions with contemporary presentations. The resort’s Dining Room focuses on Madhya Pradesh’s heirloom recipes and local ingredients, complemented by international offerings like wood-fired pizzas and grilled seafood. Guests can also dine under the stars at The Bush Kitchen, enjoy high tea by the lake, or experience the Royal Baghelkhand dinner, inspired by the culinary heritage of the region’s erstwhile royal family.

Adding to the dining experience is the resort’s bar, which features a curated list of craft cocktails, regional teas, and wines, many influenced by the surrounding forests and spices.

Guests looking to explore Bandhavgarh’s wilderness can join guided safari drives led by naturalists trained under conservationist Ratna Singh, with opportunities to see tigers, leopards, elephants, sloth bears, and over 250 bird species.

Reflecting on the resort’s deeper purpose, Vikram Oberoi, Chief Executive Officer of The Oberoi Group, noted, “India’s national parks are among the country’s most extraordinary natural treasures, and we are delighted to introduce the Oberoi experience to Central India. The Oberoi Vindhyavilas has been meticulously designed to offer an unparalleled blend of luxury and authenticity, allowing guests to connect deeply with the region’s rich biodiversity.”

Beyond wildlife experiences, the resort offers insight into the region’s tribal heritage through interactions with master Gond artist Sukhiram, village walks to Sarmaniya, and folk performances and storytelling sessions under the stars, giving guests a chance to engage meaningfully with local traditions.

Looking ahead, a spa featuring nature-inspired therapies, yoga, and meditation is set to open soon, adding to the resort’s wellness offerings.

Describing the vision for the property, Vikas Sawhney, General Manager of The Oberoi Vindhyavilas, emphasized that the resort aims to be “a haven of tranquillity and warm hospitality, designed to offer an unparalleled luxury experience amidst the serene landscapes of Madhya Pradesh.” He added, “We look forward to curating heartfelt experiences that celebrate the region’s rich heritage while delivering the exceptional service that defines Oberoi Hotels & Resorts.”

From immersive wildlife safaris and indigenous art encounters to royal feasts and wellness experiences, The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort promises a unique blend of luxury, culture, and nature in the heart of India’s tiger country.