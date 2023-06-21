International Day of Yoga 2023: Here's how celebs, politicians are celebrating

With International Day of Yoga once again upon us on June 21, celebrities and politicians have come out to celebrate the day and encourage people to participate and indulge in yoga.

Actress Malaika Arora kickstarted the celebrations on social media, taking to Instagram to wish everyone on the day. She shared a video of herself, a compilation of her performing Yoga exercises.

“This is my point of view. What is yours? Happy international day of Yoga!” the actress wrote in the caption.

Actress Shilpa Shetty also joined the celebrations, sharing a video of herself performing yoga on Instagram, endorsing a yoga-based lifestyle and encouraging people to join in.

“A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within… Make Yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body and soul. As they say, a healthy person is a happy person. Wishing everyone a Happy & Healthy Yoga Day. Atmanamaste!” Shetty wrote.

It wasn’t just actors who took to wishing on the day. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to Twitter to share their greetings as well.

“Our greetings to all on the International Day of Yoga,” the party wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai celebrated the day as well. The BJP leader, along with hundred yoga enthusiasts, gathered near Arjuna Penance, Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, to perform yoga. Annamalai took to Twitter to share pictures of the experience.

“Along with hundreds of Yoga enthusiasts & @BJP4TamilNadu Incharge Thiru @CTRavi_BJP avl, glad to have participated in the International Yoga Day Celebration in Mahabalipuram today. The celebration was held in front of the Butter Rock & near Arjuna Penance in the Historic Mahabalipuram which has seen an enormous increase in tourists ever since our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi visited Mahabalipuram in 2019 along with Chinese President Xi Jinping,” Annamalai wrote on Twitter.

“The theme observed for the 9th Yoga Day is “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” The world is one, reflecting the vision of our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl. Let's take a pledge to make Yoga part of our daily routine for a healthy tomorrow!” he added.

