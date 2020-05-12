International Nurses Day 2020: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, Images, Status to wish the medical professionals

Every year, May 12 is observed as the International Nurses Day around the world. The day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is revered as the founder of modern nursing. International Nurses Day 2020 is special as this is her 200th birth anniversary. The day assumes even more significance due to the fact that the world is facing a grievous challenge in the form of coronavirus pandemic. Over the past several months, nurses and other medical professionals have put their lives on the line to defeat this menace.

The theme for International Nurses Day 2020, set by International Council of Nurses (ICN), is 'Nurses: A Nurses: A voice to lead - Nursing the World to Health'. This emphasises on need for a supported and empowered nursing workforce as an effective solution to the problem of improving health outcomes, ICN states.

So to thank the nursing professionals on this special day, here are some wishes, messages, WhatsApp stickers, images and status updates you can share with your family and friends.

International Nurses Day 2020 Wishes

Dear, the way you have vowed to nurture the world with your empathy, kindness, and humanity is beyond all the praises! Happy Nurses Day!

Dear, you kindle the fire of hope in the darkness of despair and enlighten our world with light and love. Happy Nurses Day!

Even though your contribution deserves to be celebrated, allow us to show our gratitude towards your service on this special occasion. Happy Nurses Day!

Happy International Nurses Day 2020! Your kind smile is enough to cure all the diseases of the world! So always put a big smile on your face!

Happy nurses day to all the wonderful nurses of the world! The dedication you show towards your job is marvellous and praiseworthy. Have a nice day!

Happy Nurses Day to an amazing nurse! Thank you for sacrificing most of your weekends on the patients instead of going to movies!

I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the kindness, empathy, and endless love! Happy Nurse Day 2020!

Nurses bear the true spirit of humanity. Happy Nurses Day 2020 to all the beautiful souls!

Nursing is not an easy job and those who dedicate their whole lives in this profession must be respected and celebrated! Happy International Nurses Day 2020

Thank you so much for bringing hope into this hopeless world and nursing the infected society with your love and care. Happy Nurses Day!

International Nurses Day 2020 Quotes

"The most important practical lesson than can be given to nurses is to teach them what to observe." -Florence Nightingale

"Caring is the essence of nursing." -Jean Watson

"A nurse will always give us hope, an angel with a stethoscope." -Carrie Latet

"Constant attention by a good nurse may be just as important as a major operation by a surgeon." -Dag Hammarskjold, Diplomat

"God appoints our graces to be nurses to other men's weaknesses." -Henry Ward Beecher

"Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription." -Val Saintsbury

"Nurses have come a long way in a few short decades. In the past our attention focused on physical, mental and emotional healing. Now we talk of healing your life, healing the environment, and healing the planet." -Lynn Keegan

"The trained nurse has become one of the great blessings of humanity, taking a place beside the physician and the priest." -William Osler

"Our job as nurses is to cushion the sorrow and celebrate the joy, everyday, while we are 'just doing our jobs." -Christine Belle

"We often think of nursing as giving meds on time, checking an X-ray to see if the doctor needs to be called, or taking an admission at 2:00 am with a smile on our faces. Too often, we forget all the other things that make our job what it truly is caring and having a desire to make a difference." -Erin Pettengill