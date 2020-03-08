International Women's Day: Google Doodle highlights different eras in women rights movements

Google Doodle has come up with a tribute to women on International Women's' Day. The doodle is a 3D paper mandala animation. "It honours women coming together throughout the world and generations," Google said. The animation contains three layers.

The first layer is dedicated to the women from the period 1800s to 1930s. The second layer is a tribute to women from 1950s to 1980s, 'a landmark era in the wake of pushes for gender equality and rapid changes to the status quo', according to Google.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay!



Today's multilayered paper mandala #GoogleDoodle video, created in collaboration with 4 female guest artists, represents both #IWDs powerful history and its significance across generations.



See it here https://t.co/mzc7VURScy pic.twitter.com/RrOI8Csjax Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 8, 2020

The last layer celebrates women from the 1990s to the present day. Google said, "As today's women stand on the shoulders of those who have fought and made sacrifices in the generations past, they likewise carry the legacy of the movement forward."

The doodle pays tribute to 'breaking barriers from former cultural and gender roles, as women continue to question, reclaim, and redefine ideas about the roles women take on in society'.

Illustrated by Oslo and London-based guest artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscrof from Makerie Studio and animated by Zurich-based guest animators Marion Willam & Daphne Abderhalden from DRASTIK GmbH, the doodle represents both the history of this powerful celebration and the significance it has for women across generations. Every year, International Women's Day falls on March 8.

