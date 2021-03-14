IPL 2021: MS Dhoni sports monk-like avatar in new look; photo 'breaks' the internet

Keeping up with his tradition of surprising fans with his distinct looks, MS Dhoni has this time come up with a clean-shaven head in a monk-like avatar. Ever since the photo of MS Dhoni sporting a bald-look was shared by the Indian Premier League broadcasters Star Sports on social media, the internet is abuzz with speculations over Dhoni's new look. Fans are speculating that Dhoni's new look may be a part of a commercial for IPL 2021 starting on April 9. Star Sports photo caption rightly says that MS Dhoni's new avatar could break the internet as his fans seem to be in awe of the new look.

Star Sports shared the photo with a caption: "...our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! What do you think it is about?"

This is not the first time Dhoni has surprised fans with his fresh look. From being the long-haired player in his early cricket days to sporting cleanly shaven and then short hair plus grey beard looks -- Dhoni has always set a trend with his looks.

MS Dhoni is currently training rigorously for the upcoming IPL 2021 as he leads 3-time champions Chennai Super Kings again this time. Former BCCI president N Srinivasan, while speaking to India Today at the India Today Conclave South on Friday, said MS Dhoni was practicing regularly -- indoors in the morning and at Chepauk in the evening.

He was also spotted hitting big shots during his practice sessions. Notably, Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing season in 2020 as the team failed to make the playoffs for the first time in the history of the IPL. Dhoni's men will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on April 10.

The IPL season 2021 will kickstart on April 9 in Chennai and the final will take place on May 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The event is being hosted in the country after two years.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash in the opening match on April 9 in Chennai. Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. One of the highlights of this edition of the IPL 2021 will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, and no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

Also read: IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, RCB to clash in opening match on April 9