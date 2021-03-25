IPL 2021: MS Dhoni unveils new CSK jersey with camouflage design as tribute to Indian Army

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni unveiled the new jersey of his IPL team Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. MS Dhoni, in a video, unboxed the new-look of the jersey featuring camouflage design on the shoulder. The camouflage design is a tribute to the Indian armed forces. This is the first time that the CSK has redesigned their jersey since the first edition in 2008, according to an official statement by the Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni, who is serving as Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, will be sporting the new jersey in the upcoming IPL 2021 matches, starting April 9. In a video shared by the franchise, Dhoni urged the CSK fans to start the whistles as he gears up for the new season. "Thala Dharisanam! #WearOnWhistleOn with all new #Yellove!" CSK wrote.

In the IPL 2021, CSK will play its first match on April 10 against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. IPL 2021 begins on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

