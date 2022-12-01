IPL 2023 auction: 991 players register, including 277 overseas players

A total of 991 players, including 714 Indian and 277 overseas players, have registered to be a part of the Indian Premier League auction, which is scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi. The auction happens to be a mini one since the mega auction took place before IPL 2022.

The window for player registrations closed on November 30.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the ten franchises will be allowed to spend Rs 5 crore extra than the purse it has remaining from the mega auction from the season before, which is likely to make the overall auction purse around Rs 95 crore.

Earlier this month, IPL giants Chennai Super Kings ended their hugely successful 11-year association with legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo while Sunrisers Hyderabad released star batter Kane Williamson ahead of the cash-rich league's mini auction.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has openly admitted that the franchise has set aside a "fair bit of money" to sign Australia's rising young allrounder Cameron Green at the upcoming IPL 2023 auction.

Here's the country wise players registered for IPL 2023 auction:

Australia - 57.

South Africa - 52.

West Indies - 33.

England - 31.

New Zealand - 27.

Sri Lanka - 23.

Afghanistan - 14.

Ireland - 8.

Netherlands - 7.

Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and UAE - 6.

Namibia - 5.

Scotland - 2.

