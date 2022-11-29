Women's IPL: BCCI sets base price at Rs 400 crore for five teams

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly set the base price of women’s edition of T20 league at Rs 400 crore ($50 million). The first edition of the Women's IPL will be hosted in March 2023.

The cricket's governing body in the country will float tender for five teams and now, the base price for each franchise has been kept as Rs 400 crore, as per news reports.

The governing body expects franchise to be sold between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 crore, or even more, depending on the auction and buzz around the tender process, once the document is out.

As per the news reports, the apex cricket governing board has arrived at the value by taking into account the value of the costliest franchise that was sold back in 2007-08. At that time, Mumbai Indians was the costliest team and was sold at $111.9 million.

The decision to host a Women's IPL was approved by the General Body of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on October 18 this year at the 91st Annual General Meeting in Mumbai.

The BCCI had said: "The General Body approved to conduct the Women's Indian Premier League".

As per the approved format, the tournament will feature 20 league games, where the teams will play each other twice. The high scorers will directly enter into the final, while the second and third place teams will play the elimination match. Each team can have no more than five overseas cricketers in the playing eleven.

"To have a well balance of domestic and international players and to have competitive teams, it has been tentatively decided to have five teams for WIPL. Each team can comprise maximum of eighteen players where no team can have more than six overseas players," stated a noted issued by BCCI to all state associations.

As per news reports, the BCCI will sell the women’s IPL franchises and the broadcast rights by way of a closed bid and not an e-auction.

A report on the InsideSport has stated that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have shown keen interest in having their Women IPL teams and are ready for the tender process.

Besides, five other IPL franchises, Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have also conveyed similar interests.

