IPL 2023 Playoffs: Complete Schedule, Venues, Dates, and Timings; GT vs CSK, LSG vs MI & more

The last day of IPL 2023's league phase witnessed a captivating spectacle, with the Mumbai Indians securing the coveted final playoff spot alongside the Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants.

The Sunday action kicked off with a resounding victory for Mumbai Indians, defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This win propelled them to fourth position, displacing the Royal Challengers Bangalore to fifth. To snatch the final playoff berth from MI's grasp, RCB had to triumph over GT in the ultimate league fixture. Unfortunately for RCB, a defeat in this crucial match relegated them to a sixth-place finish.

In pursuit of a target of 201 runs, the Mumbai Indians showcased an exceptional display of batting prowess, reaching a remarkable 201/2 in just 18 overs. The highlight of the innings was Cameron Green's unbeaten century, as he blazed his way to 100 runs off a mere 47 balls. Leading from the front, captain Rohit Sharma also contributed significantly with a crucial half-century, smashing 56 runs off 37 deliveries. SRH's bowling unit managed to claim a wicket each, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mayank Dagar making their mark.

Earlier, it was SRH who set a formidable total of 200/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of impressive batting performances by Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma. Mayank showcased his prowess with a blistering knock of 83 runs off 46 balls, while Vivrant powered his way to 69 runs off 47 deliveries. Akash Madhwal turned out to be the standout bowler for MI, taking an impressive four wickets.

The Mumbai Indians' triumph and the unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru left Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans in a state of distress. However, as the rain subsided, the match commenced with RCB's opener, Virat Kohli, showcasing his form by smashing an unbeaten century. Kohli's scintillating knock of 101 runs off 61 balls propelled RCB to a total of 197/5 in their allotted 20 overs, setting a target of 198 runs.

Noor Ahmad proved to be a formidable force for the Gujarat Titans (GT) with two dismissals. In pursuit of the 198-run target, GT found their own centurion in the form of Shubman Gill, who hammered an unbeaten 104 runs off just 52 deliveries, leading GT to a six-wicket victory with a score of 198/4 in 19.1 overs. RCB's Mohammed Siraj shone with the ball, taking two crucial wickets.

Following the Gujarat Titans' triumphant victory, the team led by Hardik Pandya concludes the league phase as the table-toppers with an impressive 20 points from 14 matches. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secure the second position with 17 points, while the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) closely trail in third place with the same point tally. The Mumbai Indians (MI) secure the fifth spot with 16 points, followed by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), both tied with 14 points in sixth position. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finish the season in seventh place with 12 points, while the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) occupy the eighth and ninth positions, respectively, with 12 and 10 points. Lastly, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) conclude the league phase at the bottom of the table with 8 points.

Here is the complete schedule for the IPL 2022 Playoffs:

Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Date: May 23, Tuesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Date: May 24, Wednesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator

Date: May 26, Friday

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

Date: May 28, Sunday

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Also read: 'Jab MS Dhoni woh 6 martein hai': Watch Sunil Gavaskar get emotional talking about CSK Captain

Also watch: IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians vs Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad, MI vs SRH, RCB vs GT, IPL Points Table, IPL Playoffs

Also read: Epic moment! MS Dhoni signs autograph on Sunil Gavaskar's shirt

Also watch: IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): Key players to watch today, match timings, and more