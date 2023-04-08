IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match; Where and when to watch

Rajasthan Royals is set to compete against Delhi Capitals today at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati, Assam. The match is scheduled for 3:30 pm on Saturday.

The IPL match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports network channels; Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will also be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Rajasthan Royals has started this season with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad but went down to PBKS despite playing good cricket, where they almost chased down the 198-run target. The team could be without Jos Buttler for this match as Buttler had injured his finger while fielding during the Punjab game.

Rajasthan Royals squad includes Sanju Samson(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, M Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.

Delhi Capitals' team include David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Phil Salt (wk), Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Vicky Ostwal.

