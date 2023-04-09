IPL 2023: Rinku Singh fires 5 sixes in last over to pull off an unforgettable win for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

The match between Gujarat Titans and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 season was definitely one for the history books. Just when it seemed like the game was over, KKR’s Rinku Singh had other plans.

The batter smashed five sixes, with a total of 31 runs, off the last over to take the team home in an emphatic fashion. Singh remained unbeaten on 48 off 21 balls, as the Knight Riders chased down Gujarat Titans’ formidable 204 and won the game by three wickets.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Titans got off to a decent start with all their batters getting starts. However, it was the duo from Tamil Nadu, Sai Suddharsan, and Vijay Shankar, who wreaked havoc on the Knight Riders' bowling attack.

Sudharsan registered his second fifty of the season, while Shankar played a blistering knock of 63* off just 24 balls to help the team post a target of 205.

The Knight Riders' run chase did not start well as they lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jagadeesan cheaply within the powerplay. However, a partnership of 100(55) between Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer and Skipper Nitish Rana kept their hopes alive.

The Titans' skipper, Rashid Khan, who was not having the best of days, came back out of nowhere to account for the first Hattrick of IPL 2023, which was unfortunately not enough for a win.