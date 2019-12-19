IPL auction 2020 LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals bags Shimron Hetmyer for Rs 7.75 crore

Auctions for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start shortly in Kolkata, with several key cricket players in line to grab big pay cheques this year. As many as 338 cricketers (190 Indian, 148 overseas players) will go under the hammer at the IPL 2020 auction at a hotel in Kolkata, West Bengal. The list includes six new Indian players, Vinay Kumar, Ashoke Dinda, Robin Bisht, Sanjay Yadav, Matthew Wade and Jake Weatherald, who have been added just ahead of the much-anticipated IPL auction today.

The participating teams are Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. As per the list released by the IPL administration recently, there are only 73 slots free with all the eight franchises. Out of this, they can only buy 29 foreign players. Among foreign players, 7 overseas players have opted for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore that includes Australia's Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, South African fast bowler Dale Steyn Dale Steyn, and Sri Lanka's all-rounder Angelo Mathews. Among the capped Indian players, Robin Uthappa, who was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders, has the highest base price of Rs 1.5 crore, while 3 Indians are in the Rs 1 crore bracket and 9 Indians are in the Rs 50 Lakh bracket. Among uncapped players, Mumbai left-hander opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyam Garg, who is leading the India Under-19 World Cup squad, will be the ones to watch out for along with Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Bengal pacer Ishan Porel. All of them have a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Follow IPL 2020 auction live updates here:

Josh Hazlewood only uncapped pacer bought

Josh Hazlewood was the only player to be bought among uncapped pacer who went under the hammer in Set 13 of IPL auction 2020. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore.

SRH bags Mitchell Marsh for Rs 2 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh at his base price of Rs 2 crore. James Neesham went to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 50 lakh. Carlos Brathwaite, Rishi Dhawan and Ben Cutting went unsold in Set 12.

Hetmyer goes to DC, RR picks David Miller

Delhi Capitals buys Shimron Hetmyer for RS 7.75 crore. David Miller goes to Rajasthan Royals for his base price of Rs 75 lakh. Saurabh Tiwary was bought by Mumbai Indians at Rs 50 lakh. manoj Tiway, Evin Lewis, Martin Guptill and Colin Ingram went unsold in Set 11.

Yashasvi Jaiswal goes to RR

India Under-19 batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, with base price of Rs 20 lakh, bought for Rs 2.40 crore by Rajasthan Royals at IPL auction 2020.

Teenage Afghan spinner goes unsold

14-year-old Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad went unsold in Set 10. Tamil Nadu's ace spinner Sai Kishore also goes unsold.

KXIP picks Ravi Bishnoi for 10 times his base price

Kings XI Punjab buys leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 2 crore. The player from Rajasthan bagged 10 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Uncapped spinner go under hammer in Set 10

KKR picks Tamil Nadu spinner M Siddharth for his base price for Rs 20 lakh. Spinner KC Cariappa goes unsold.

Kartik Tyagi sold to RR for Rs 1.3 crore

U-19 pacer Kartik Tyagi was sold to Rs 1.3 crore Rajasthan Royals, who outbid Kings XI Punjab. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab bought Ishan Porel for Rs 20 lakh.

RR gets Anuj Rawat, KS Bharat goes to unsold

In Set 8, Anuj Rawat is the first players to be bought. Rajasthan Royals bagged him for Rs 80 lakh. Meanwhile, promising wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat went unsold.

KKR spends Rs 4 crore on Varun Chakravarthy

KKR buys spinner Varun Chakravarthy for Rs 4 crore in Set 7 of IPL auction 2020. He played for King XI Punjab last year, but hand to be benched after a few matches due to an injury.

SRH buys India U-19 captain Priyam Garg

Sunrisers Hyderabad goes for India's U-19 captain Priyam Garg after Virat Singh and buys him for Rs 1.9 crore.

Bidding for uncapped players in Set 6 underway

KKR buys uncapped Indian opener Rahul Tripathi for Rs 60 lakh. In their first bid, Sunrisers Hyderbad bags left-hand batsman Virat Singh for Rs 1.9 crore against a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

CSK buys Piyush Chawla for Rs 6.75 crore

Chennai Super Kings outbid Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab to bag Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. His base price was Rs 1 crore.

Nathan Mitchell Coulter-Nile sold for Rs 8 crore

After a fierce bidding war between MI and CSK, the defending champions bagged Nathan Coulter-Nile for Rs 8 crore.