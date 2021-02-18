IPL Auction 2021: List of top 5 highest paid players in history of Indian Premier League

The auction for IPL 2021 took place in Chennai on Thursday where eight franchises with deep pockets competed with each other to purchase the players of their choosing. South African all-rounder Chris Morris went on to become the most expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore.

Here's a look at some of the most expensive players in IPL history:

Chris Morris

After an intense bidding war between Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Morris finally went to the Rajasthan side for a record Rs 16.25 crore on Thursday.

Yuvraj Singh

Morris dethroned Yuvraj Singh on Thursday as the most expensive IPL player. In 2015, Delhi Daredevils had purchased Yuvraj Singh for Rs 16 crore, which at that time was the highest any team had ever paid for a player. The all-rounder is now placed at second position in the list of most expensive players.

Pat Cummins

The Australian fast bowler is now the third most expensive player in IPL history. In the year 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders had bought Cummins for Rs 15.5 crore.

Kyle Jamieson

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore shelled out Rs 15 crore to buy the New Zealand all-rounder, outbidding the Punjab Kings. In the process, Jamieson also replaced Ben Stokes as the fourth most expensive player.

Ben Stokes

The English all-rounder moved to fifth position in the list of most expensive buys in IPL history. Rising Pune Supergiants had purchased Stokes for Rs 14.5 crore in 2017.

Glen Maxwell

The Australian went on to become the sixth-most costliest player in IPL history on Thursday after he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore.

