IPL Final Tickets 2023: Check step-by-step guide to book CSK vs GT match ticket on PayTM Insider

The much-awaited finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is set to be played on Sunday, May 28, 2023. The final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Prior to the final match, an IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony will take place with performances by notable Bollywood actors and singers to make the event unforgettable for all IPL fans.

If you are planning to watch the final match of IPL 2023, here's how to get tickets on PayTM Insider.

Visit the official website, insider.in

Choose the city as 'Ahmedabad'

Search and click on the direct link for TATA IPL 2023 Final Tickets

Choose the CSK vs GT Final Match

Click on the 'Buy Now' option

Select the stands and seats according to your choice

Complete the payment.

The tickets will be booked and you will get the confirmation on your registered Email ID or phone number.

You can take a printout of the ticket to show at the counter and then scan a QR code at the Box Office.

On Saturday, May 27, 2023, the Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to book IPL 2023 final tickets. Ticket prices range from Rs 1000 to Rs 40,000 inclusive of taxes.

Meanwhile, rapper Divine will be performing at the finale of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 28. Divine, whose real name is Vivian Fernandes, will perform at the first-ever mid-innings/half-time show during the finale, to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The rapper will be joined by long-time collaborator and Canadian playback singer Jonita Gandhi for a special collaborative showcase of their track '‘Naya Sher', which features Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

