IRCTC to start Guru Kripa Yatra train for Sikh pilgrims from today; all you need to know

The Railway Ministry is promoting the cultural and religious heritage of India through its fleet of Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains on various famous theme-based circuits to showcase the cultural heritage of India.

With reverence for the believers of Sikhism, Indian Railways has launched Guru Kripa Yatra with its exclusive Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train which will commence from today, April 5. This also comes as Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14.

Here's all you need to know about the Guru Kripa Yatra by Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train:

1. The 11 days, 10 nights all-inclusive Guru Kripa Yatra will start from Lucknow on April 5 and end on April 15.

2. During this holy tour, the pilgrims will visit the most prominent revered sites of Sikhism which includes the five Holy Takhts.

3. The tour will include visit to Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurdwara & Virasat-e-khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind, Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib at Bathinda, Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded, Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib at Bidar and Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib at Patna.

4. IRCTC will operate this train with a composition of nine sleeper class coaches, one AC-3 tier and one AC-2 tier coach.

5. IRCTC has offered the tour package across three categories for pilgrims namely Standard, Superior and Comfort with total capacity of 678 passengers (with majority in budget segment standard category).

6. This all-inclusive tour package will essentially include comfortable rail journey in ergonomically designed exclusive coaches, complete on-board and off-board meals, accommodation in quality hotels, complete road transfers along with sightseeing.

7. The option to take part in Langars will also be available at important Gurdwaras as well as during the journey.

8. IRCTC has priced the tour attractively for the tourists for maximising the occupancy of the train.

9. The 11 days, 10 nights tour starts at Rs 19,999 per person (for adult) and Rs 18,882 for child. This comes under the standard category and the price varies basis the category being selected.

10. With the Guru Kripa Yatra, Indian Railways is all set to welcome the followers of Sikhism to travel on this spiritual journey on the path of rich religious and cultural heritage.

