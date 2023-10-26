'Irony isn't lost on me...': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on being 'chief guest' at Bangalore University convocation

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently attended the Bangalore University convocation as the chief guest along with former prime minister H.D. Devegowda, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Higher and Technical Education Minister M C Sudhakar, and others.

Kamath, who started working full time at the age of 17, is a college dropout. Taking a hilarious note of his attendance at the convocation, Kamath said the irony "isn't lost on me – who never attended college."

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Kamath said: "Just played 'Chief Guest' at Bangalore University's convocation, and the irony isn't lost on me – who never attended college. My inner cynic wonders if I took a wrong turn on the way to a coffee shop and ended up here. But hey, if there's one thing I genuinely believe in, it's that formal education is the backbone of society. Let's all do our bit to make it even stronger! Congratulations to Hon'ble Former PM - Shri @H_D_Devegowda sir, and ISRO Chief - Dr. S. Somanath sir🙏. Sincere gratitude to the dignitaries: Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka - Shri. @TCGEHLOT, Hon’ble Minister of Higher Education - Dr. @drmcsudhakar, and Prof. Dr. Jayakara S.M. Thank you for letting me share your dias. Truly honoured."

Delivering the convocation address at the 58th annual convocation of Bangalore University (BU), Kamath said the world is competitive and education has moved out of the classroom.

He said: “I haven’t done too much traditional education. But education has moved out of the classroom and so much is available online today for one to read and learn.”

“I had unconventional education by virtue of which I chose to educate myself. It was not through books given to me through syllabus or structured education, but when you go down the path of curiosity; curiosity around learning, not just your subject, but being curious about changes around the world, both in technology and academia is important. There is so much out there available for free today. So much that could teach us and so much that will make us better equipped to get a job and to start a career,” Kamath said.

Kamath started his career as a teenager. Earlier in a podcast, Kamath had mentioned that he hated going to school that taught him to be a conformist.

Kamath said, “I went to a terrible school. I hated my school, hated my teachers, grew up being scared of things I should not have been scared of. I was probably scared of my class teacher, this teacher, that teacher…stopped going to school beyond the 10th… I didn’t go to school, I started working and stuff like that.”

Even Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath said he and his brother Nikhil were worst performers at school and stressed that school and college scores don't matter after a time.

"Both Nikhil Kamath and I were among the worst performers in school, but we turned out alright in life. The key was the support of our parents in everything we attempted. Eventually, your school and college scores don't matter," Nithin Kamath said in a post.

Nikhil Kamath's funding programme

The Zerodha co-founder has also been making significant moves in the world of start-ups. Earlier this month, Kamath launched a funding and mentorship programme, WTF Fund, for entrepreneurs under the age of 22, which will back young entrepreneurs working in the beauty, home, fashion and lifestyle segments.

The entries to the programme were accepted till October 16. The WTFFund will shortlist two start-ups that will receive a fund of Rs 40 lakh each.

“Introducing the #WTFFund! Young entrepreneurs under 22 years of age can now grab the opportunity to secure funding and receive mentorship in the home, fashion, beauty, or lifestyle sectors…,” said Nikhil Kamath on X.

Besides supporting entrepreneurs, Kamath has also made significant moves in terms of business. He acquired a stake in the electric vehicles maker Ather Energy, and the listed gaming unicorn Nazara Technologies. Earlier this year, Kamath also invested in the green hydrogen start-up Ossus Biorenewables.

He also became the fourth Indian to join ‘The Giving Pledge’ founded by Warren Buffett, Melinda French Gates, and Bill Gates in 2010.

