The Namesake, Life of Pi: Not only Bollywood, Irrfan Khan left his mark in Hollywood too

Actor Irrfan Khan has passed away at the age of 53. Khan is widely known for his iconic roles in movies such as Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Talvar and Hindi Medium. But apart from an illustrious career in the Hindi film Industry, Khan was also known for his international projects.

From Oscar winners to blockbusters, Khan had been part of a wide range of international films. Here is a list of his international films:

The Warrior (2001): This was his first international project. Directed by British filmmaker Asif Kapadia, The Warrior saw Irrfan Khan playing the role of 'Lafcadia', a warrior in feudal Rajasthan who attempts to give up a life of violence.

The Namesake (2006): In this Mira Nair directed film based on Jhumpa Lahiri's popular book, Irrfan Khan starred against Tabu, his frequent collaborator. Khan played the role of a first-generation immigrant from West Bengal living in New York City.

The Darjeeling Limited (2007): Khan played a cameo role in this Wes Anderson directed the film about three brothers travelling across India.

A Mighty Heart (2007) Khan played the role of a Karachi police chief in this Angelina Jolie led film.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008): Khan was seen as a police inspector in this Oscar-winning film directed by Danny Boyle. Khan starred against other veteran Bollywood actors such as Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in this British crime drama.

New York, I Love You (2009): Irrfan Khan starred against Natalie Portman in one of the short stories in this film, directed by Mira Nair. The film consisted of 11 short stories set in New York city.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012): Khan portrayed the role of Rajit Ratha, an executive working for the shady organisation Oscorp in this international blockbuster. Khan had said in multiple interviews that he took the role because his sons wanted to see him in a movie with Spider-Man.

Life of Pi (2012): Irrfan Khan played the adult version of the protagonist 'Pi Patel' in this Ang Lee-directed film. Khan also served as the narrator of the movie as it was primarily set in flashbacks.

Jurassic World (2015): The fourth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise featured Khan as Simon Masrani, the owner of the Jurassic World. The film grossed over a billion dollars at the international box office.

Inferno (2016): Khan played the role of Harry Sims, the head of The Consortium, a global organisation trying to solve the world's overpopulation problem. Khan starred against Tom Hanks in this film which was adapted from a Dan Brown novel.

The Songs of Scorpions (2017): Khan played the lead role in this Swiss-French-Singaporean collaboration film. Khan portrayed Aadam, a camel trader in Rajasthan.

Puzzle (2018): This was Khan's last international role before his demise. He played the role of Robert, a former puzzle tournament champion who is looking for a new partner to compete in a championship tournament.

The actor was last seen in the Bollywood film Angrezi Medium, which hit theatres right before cinema halls were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday as he was suffering from a severe colon infection. Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and his health has been fragile since.

Also Read: 'Gone too soon': Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Arvind Kejriwal mourn Irrfan Khan's untimely demise

Also Red: 'I trust, I have surrendered': Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53