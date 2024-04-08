'Is Bengaluru turning hotter than Dubai?': City's residents struggle as temperatures rise, netizens react

The scorching heatwave gripping South India has sparked a fiery online debate, with netizens bewildered by Bengaluru's seemingly unbearable temperatures that some claim are surpassing even Dubai's.

Bengaluru, usually known for its pleasant weather, has been witnessing scorching temperatures which left residents sweltering and sparked a debate online with the hashtag #BengaluruBurning. Some netizens are even claiming that the city is now hotter than Dubai, a claim that has caused a stir on social media.

In recent days, the daytime temperatures in the tech capital have risen to 38 degrees Celsius, worsening the already severe water crisis in the area. Weather data shows that Bengaluru has been recording maximum temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s degrees Celsius (around 100 degrees Fahrenheit) for the past few weeks.

The scorching temperatures have caused significant discomfort for Bengaluru's residents. Social media is filled with posts about people struggling with power cuts, water scarcity, and the difficulty of working and sleeping in the stifling heat.

People on social media platforms have engaged in the timeless Bengaluru versus Mumbai debate, with users eagerly choosing sides and expressing their opinions.

“It’s 5:45 AM, and I couldn’t sleep due to the high temperature, causing me to continuously sweat and feel drenched. I’m sweating even more than I do during my workouts at the gym,” a user commented.

“I really want the old Weather back I really miss those days,” another one wrote. “This morning it’s quite hotter than other days I believe . I woke up at 5.30,and see the floors and hot, even my clothes which are kept in the cupboard are hot,” a third user said.

Experts have attributed the current heatwave to a confluence of factors, including the lack of pre-monsoon showers and the absence of a strong westerly wind. The absence of these usual cooling mechanisms has allowed the daytime temperatures to soar.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru, warning of severe heatwave conditions and urging residents to exercise caution. The IMD has advised people to stay indoors during the peak heat hours of the afternoon, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid strenuous activity.