'Is breathing allowed,' ask netizens as Bengaluru's Cubbon Park has new rules

A new set of rules have been put in place for visitors at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park. Under the new rules, visitors are forbidden from eating, taking photos and videos or even playing sports. Moreover, climbing trees has also been banned and couples can't get too close to each other.

The horticulture department implemented these rules following complaints from park-goers about public display of affection, according to a report by Times of India.

“We've been receiving complaints by families (about public display of affection by couples). The issue is not just of decorum. It's also of safety as couples hide behind bushes, where snakes and insects could harm them,” Rajendra Kataria, principal secretary, horticulture and sericulture department, told the publication.

With the new rules in place, security guards have been patrolling the 300-acre park blowing whistles and blaring instructions through loudspeakers to groups that they think are violating these rules.

A green haven spread across 300 acres, Cubbon Park provides the resients with a refuge from the hustle and bustle of city life right in the middle of the city. The park is home to the State Library housed in the Sheshadri Iyer Memorial Hall, a splendid red Gothic structure. The whole park is peppered with fountains, statues, flowering trees and lush greenery.

The new set of rules at Bengaluru's most-loved lung space has drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

"Terrible! Cubbon Park is a perfect place for families to get together and have a picnic. So many bring badminton racquets and balls and frisbees to play with. Why are we always trying to control everything. Increase the food waste bins and ensure people follow. Why stop?!," a user commented.

"Welcome decision to sanitize the historical Cubbon Park," said another.

"Moral policing is disgusting. People who engage in it consider themselves as off-brand superheroes, supposedly protecting the morality of the world. Instead, they are idiots who stand in the way of happiness and progress. #LiveAndLetLive #CubbonPark," a Twitter user commented.

Another said, "They should change the name from Cubbon Park to Cubbon.... Whatever. What is the use of Cubbon Park then??"

"Cubbon park is becoming abandon park tomorrow they will say no breathing in cubbon park", another mentioned.

"Is breathing allowed?," asked another.

Watch: Atiq Ahmed son Asad Ahmed killed in encounter, know about Umesh Pal case, Asad encounter killing by UP Police in CM Yogi Adityanath-led state

Take a look at how the internet reacted:

They should change the name from Cubbon Park to Cubbon.... Whatever.

What is the use of Cubbon Park then?? https://t.co/TUhJtTkaoN — Rohini Anand💕 (@miss_roh08) April 13, 2023

Moral policing is disgusting. People who engage in it consider themselves as off-brand superheroes, supposedly protecting the morality of the world. Instead, they are idiots who stand in the way of happiness and progress. #LiveAndLetLive #CubbonPark — Sree Krishna Raja (@sreekrishnaraja) April 13, 2023

Welcome decision to sanitize the Historical Cubbon Park. @radhika1705 @MirrorNow — AKHANDALOKA NEWS (@Akhandaloka) April 13, 2023

Also Watch: Heatwave in India: Delhi, West Bengal govt go on alert mode! Check latest advisories for school students