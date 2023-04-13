'Is Joe Biden ok,' ask Twitter users as US President seemingly ignores UK PM Rishi Sunak in viral video

A video of US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is going viral on social media platforms. In the video, the US President seems to brush aside Rishi Sunak to greet someone else.

The video later shows Biden saluting an officer. Netizens claim that Joe Biden pushed UK PM out of the way to greet someone else as he didn't recognise him.

Take a look at the video:

Internet users were quick to react to the video, with many calling the move "embarrassing" and "humiliating."

"This is the moment when Sunak realized that race matters in anglo politics, despite all the woke proclamations of inclusivity," said a Twitter user.

"Embarrassing!", said another. "Is Joe Biden ok?," another wrote.

"This is an embarrassment for the whole world to see," a Twitter user stated.

"This looks racist and humiliating," said a user.

A look at what netizens said

However, a closer look at the video reveals that Biden did greet the UK PM, albeit in an unconventional manner for two world leaders. The US President shook Sunak's hands and gave a quick pat on the latter's arm.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday arrived in Northern Ireland for a brief visit to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord. He was greeted by the UK PM at Belfast International Airport.

Biden, who is fiercely proud of his Irish heritage, spent just over half a day in the British-run region before travelling to the Republic of Ireland for a three-day visit.

Later, the 80-year-old US President had a meeting with Sunak at a hotel in Belfast wherein the leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

They also welcomed the Windsor Framework as an important step in preserving that peace and progress.

In addition, the leaders exchanged views on a range of global issues, including their continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

