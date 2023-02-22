'Is this England?': Nitish Kumar scolds a farmer for using too many English words in his speech

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar scolded a mobile farmer for using too many "English words" while speaking at the inauguration of "fourth agriculture roadmap" of the state government.

According to the news agency ANI, Amit Kumar, who is from Lakhisarai, was giving a speech at the Bapu Sabhagar auditorium, where a function was organised to mark the inauguration of the "fourth agriculture roadmap" of the state government. He began his speech with the praise of the chief minister for giving today’s youth a platform and environment where a management graduate like him can be courageous enough to refuse a promising career in Pune and come back to harvest mushrooms in his native district.

#WATCH | "Farming is being done by a common man, you are called here to give suggestions but you are speaking in English. Is it England? This is India & it's Bihar...": Bihar CM Nitish Kumar interrupts a farmer while latter was delivering a speech during an event in Patna (21.02) pic.twitter.com/AUhzAlCnfU — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

Within a few minutes of starting his speech, Nitish Kumar interrupted him while sitting in his seat. He said, “I want to point out to you the incongruity of using so many English words. Is this England? You are working in Bihar, practising agriculture, which is the profession of the common folks.” This prompted cheers from the crowd.

The speaker resumed his speech only to use the word "government schemes" a few seconds later, irritating the Minister even further.

"What is this? Can you not say sarkaari yojana? I am an engineer by training, and my medium of instruction was English. But it is another thing to use the language for academic pursuits. Why must you do so in day-to-day life?" said Nitish Kumar.

Amit Kumar apologised and resumed his speech.

Reacting to the incident, state BJP leader and its OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand, said, “Is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar annoyed with English language itself or with its usage by the subalterns? His objection to the use of English words in a public address is absolutely ridiculous,” reported ANI.

"Carried away by the passion of daydream, Nitish ji is suffering from political hysteria", he added.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also read: CBI accepts Manish Sisodia's request for extra time in Delhi liquor case questioning: Latest updates