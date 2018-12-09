Isha-Anand wedding: Global CEOs, media figures reach Udaipur for marriage festivities

With Isha Ambani set to tie to the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12, important guests have started to arrive in Udaipur to be a part of the wedding celebrations. CEOs of global companies, celebrities, figures from media industry and other noteworthy personalities from all walks of life have flown in to the City of Lakes.

Among the global CEOs who have arrived in Udaipur are Ken Hitchner (Chairman and CEO, Goldman Sacchs), Nicolas Aguzin (Chairman & CEO, JP Morgan, Asia Pacific), Farhan Faruqui (CEO, ANZ), Bill Winters (CEO, Standard Chartered), Claudio Del Vecchio, (CEO, Brooks Brothers) with wife Debra, Andrea Dinni (CEO, Paul & Shark), Borje Ekholm (CEO, Ericsson), HC Hong (President and CEO, Samsung Electronics, Southwest Asia), Dion Weisler (CEO, HP Inc) and Rajeev Suri (CEO, Nokia).

Other notable figures from the business world who have come to Udaipur for Isha and Anand's wedding include steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and his wife Usha Mittal, former Infosys managing director Vishal Sikka, Lee Jae Yong (Vice Chairman, Samsung), Peter Brabeck-Letmathe (Chairman Emeritus, Nestle), Paul E Jacobs (former executive chairman, Qualcomm), Martin Sorell (Founder, WPP), Bob Dudley (BP, CEO),

James Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and CEO of 21 Century Fox, is also in the city for wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, and so is CNN anchor Fareed Zacharia, and businesswoman Ariana Huffington.

World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab, US diplomat Richard Verma, and Khalid A Al-Falih, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Aramaco chairman, will also attend the nuptials of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Moreover, MIT President L Rafael Reif, and Professor Arogyaswami Paulraj of Stanford have also arrived in Udaipur on invitation from the Ambani family.

Former First Lady and US Secretary of State Hillary arrived at the wedding venue in Udaipur on Saturday. Several celebrities from Bollywood were also spotted at the Udaipur airport.

Isha Ambani, the only daughter of India's richest businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will marry Anand Piramal, son of Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal on December 12. The pre-wedding rituals have already started. The Ambani family organised Anna Seva on Friday ahead of the wedding ceremony, hosting 5,100 people. It is being held at Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur.

During the couple's pre-wedding festivities, an exhibition called the 'Swadesh Bazaar' will also be held to showcase as many as 108 traditional Indian art and craft forms, a statement from the Reliance Foundation said.

