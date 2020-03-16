Coronavirus: 'Isolation ward no less than luxury hotel,' says Delhi's first patient

Delhi's first COVID-19 patient Rohit Dutta who was discharged on Saturday after having recovered completely from the infection talked at length about the isolation ward for COVID-19 patients at the Safdarjung hospital. Dutta said that the ward was no less than a luxury hotel and high levels of hygiene were maintained by the staff.

The 45 year-old Dutta also told The Hindustan Times that he did not feel disconnected during the 14-day isolation period at all as he had access to a smartphone and could talk to his family via video calls.

He also told the daily that he received an unexpected call from the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Holi. The Union Minister not only wished Dutta on Holi but also asked in detail about his condition and whether he was facing any problems at the hospital or not. Harsh Vardhan also told him that he and the PM were personally monitoring the health conditions of all coronavirus patients.

How Dutta got to know he had COVID-19

Dutta's son's birthday party took place at the Hyatt on February 28. It was a get-together wherein his wife, two children and mother along with families of two of his friends were present. That same night he got a fever.

After the reports of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Italy surfaced, Dutta along with a friend went to RML Hospital to get himself tested. He had a fever and because of that, the doctors asked him to get admitted. The next evening, he tested positive and was moved to Safdarjung hospital.

According to the daily, Dutta also stated that people should come forward in case they have any symptoms of COVID-19 and accurately report their travel histories. He also said that "If they don't they are risking the lives of their loved ones."

