Israel-Palestine war: Israeli couple travelling in Thailand return to fight Hamas, get married before leaving for battle

Uri Mintzer and Elinor Yosefin, were among the thousands of Israeli military reservists called up for duty, after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Saturday. The duo, who were travelling in Thailand, when Israel witnessed the unprecedented storm, decided to hold an impromptu wedding ceremony on Sunday night before reporting to their respective units.

The wedding, organised at the last minute, was reportedly held in the presence of the couple's parents and a small group of well-wishers in Shoham, in Central Israel. "I've thought about this moment thousands of times, but I never imagined it like this," news agency ANI quoted Mintzer as saying.

Mintzer further added, "I fully hope that we'll be able to soon have a full wedding like we want. I've been blessed to fall in love with my best friend, and she is my past, present and future."

Israel has drafted a record 3,00,000 reservists in its response to a multi-front Hamas attack from Gaza and is "going on the offensive," the chief military spokesperson said on Monday. Since Saturday's surprise assault, Israeli aircraft have been pounding Gaza targets while its ground forces have battled to retake control of border villages and towns overrun by Palestinian gunmen.

Chief military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said control of those communities had been re-established but that isolated clashes continued as some gunmen remained active. "We are now carrying out searches in all of the communities and clearing the area," he said in a televised briefing, Reuters reported.

Rabbi David Stav, who officiated the wedding, said, “It’s not every day that a couple gets married on the eve of going off to war and this marriage is proof of the strength of this couple in their relationship and a demonstration of their love for each other, their country and the Jewish nation.”

“Our sincerest prayer is that the home they will be building will house them for many years to come. And even while this was a very small wedding, we hope and pray that with God’s help when they both safely return, we will be able to rejoice in a large gathering with many friends and family,” the rabbi added.

The violence, which has claimed more than 1,500 lives, prompted international declarations of support for Israel, and appeals for an end to the fighting and protection of civilians.

