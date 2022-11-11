ISRO, for the first time, delivers FTS packages to space-tech start-up for sub-orbital mission

Chennai-based space-tech start-up Agnikul, with the support of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), has received Flight Termination System (FTS) packages from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as part of its preparation for a fully controlled sub-orbital mission from SHAR, Sriharikota.

Interestingly, this is also the first time that a system that has been used for ISRO’s vehicles is being supplied for supporting a private launch vehicle built in India. The space sector was opened up to facilitate private sector participation in 2020, and in 2021, Skyroot became the first space technology startup to ink an MoU with ISRO for sharing facilities and expertise.

Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder & CEO, Agnikul said, “This is a significant step forward for Agnikul in terms of getting ready for a launch from ISRO’s launchpads. Grateful to IN-SPACe and ISRO for their consistent support through all the interactions we have had in making sure these systems work on our vehicles.”

The event, which was held on Monday, November 7, 2022, was attended by the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and corresponding teams from IN-SPACe, Agnikul Cosmos and VSSC.

According to Agniku’s statement, the official handing over happened to mark the culmination of multiple rounds of interactions about interfacing, handling and using these systems on Agnikul’s vehicles.

The packages will be used for Agnikul’s upcoming mission from Sriharikota. The FTS provide the ability to end that vehicle’s flight in a controlled manner.

Agnikul’s first mission is a controlled flight tracking a predetermined trajectory. Safety is a key aspect for any such controlled & guided launch and using ISRO’s systems for flight safety is a major step towards addressing this, the statement added.

Moin SPM, Co-founder & COO, Agnikul said, “We are glad to be having the opportunity to interface with a system that ISRO has used on its own vehicles. Besides enhancing mission safety, this milestone further validates the support that ISRO and IN-SPACe are extending to private stakeholders in India.”

Recently, as a part of Agnikul’s preparation for its first launch, ISRO facilitated the test firing of Agnikul’s single-piece, 3D-printed rocket engine — Agnilet at Vertical Test Facility, Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS), at Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram.

Currently, the 53 space-tech start-ups in the country have collectively raised funding to the tune of $220 million, according to data from the information technology services company Tracxn, and Business Today. Skyroot Aerospace leads the pack, followed by AgniKul and satellite maker Pixxel.