'It felt like a dream': Security guard wins ₹15 crore in UAE lottery, says time to move on

What started as an ordinary workday turned into a life-changing moment for a 26-year-old security guard in the UAE. Tayab Khan, a Nepali emigrant working in Abu Dhabi, has won a share of the UAE Lottery’s massive Dh30 million (around ₹78 crore) jackpot, taking home approximately Dh6 million (₹15 crore) after splitting the prize with four friends.

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Khan and his friends had been purchasing lottery tickets together for more than two years, contributing money regularly in hopes of striking it lucky one day. Their persistence finally paid off when their ticket matched the winning numbers in the Lucky Day draw.

"There are five of us in total. We pooled our money and bought tickets regularly," he was quoted as saying by Gulf News. "Each week, one person would take turns selecting the numbers."

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The young security guard learned about his win through an email notification. At first, he assumed it was another routine message about a minor prize. However, when he opened the email and saw the jackpot amount, he was left stunned.

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Speaking about the moment, Khan said he could hardly believe what he was seeing. "I had received similar emails before for small prizes, so I didn't think much of it," said Tayab. "But when I opened the email and saw Dh30 million, my hands were shaking, my legs were shaking. It felt like a dream."

The jackpot has completely changed his plans. After spending four years working in the security industry, Khan now intends to quit his job and focus on business ventures and investments. He believes the winnings will allow him to create long-term financial security for himself and his loved ones.

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"I won't continue working in the same role," a jubilant Tayab Khan revealed. "It's time to move on and explore new directions. I want to leave the security industry and move into entrepreneurship or investment."

His first major goal is to build a comfortable home for his family in Nepal. He is also considering investing in property in the UAE as part of his future financial plans.

While most of the money will go toward family needs and investments, Khan admitted that he has a few personal dreams he now hopes to fulfil. Among them are purchasing a Mahindra Thar SUV and a Rolex watch, two items he has admired for years.