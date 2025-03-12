'It is so convenient to hire labour...': American mom's brutal take on why India beats the US

An American mom living in India has listed 10 everyday conveniences she says the U.S. desperately needs — and her list is turning heads online. Kristen Fischer, a mother of three who moved to India nearly four years ago, shared a viral Instagram video calling out how much easier life can be on the other side of the world.

Top of her list? India’s digital IDs and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) — a system that lets you pay for anything, anywhere, with just your phone. “I can go out with just my phone, and that’s enough,” Fischer said, adding that the whole world should be using this.

Next, she raves about rickshaws and autos, calling them a “cheap, fast, and very convenient way” to get around. She says they make Ubers and taxis in the U.S. look slow and overpriced.

Fischer also points out how easy it is to see a doctor in India, often without an appointment — and how medications don’t always require prescriptions. By contrast, she says, in the U.S. you could be waiting weeks just to get seen.

She goes on to praise India’s government-run waste collection, calling it efficient and affordable, compared to America’s pricey trash services. And when it comes to hiring skilled workers, she says India makes it easy and affordable, while in the U.S. people are often forced to do everything themselves because hiring help costs too much.

Fischer also loves India’s vegetarian food options, saying there’s so much variety compared to the limited choices in the U.S.

Another standout is India’s Maximum Retail Price (MRP) — a fixed price printed on products that prevents stores from overcharging. Fischer says Americans would love knowing exactly what they should be paying.

And if you think next-day delivery is fast, Fischer says India’s delivery apps bring almost anything to your door in minutes. “Yes, you read that right, minutes,” she wrote, adding that you can get everything from groceries to household items without stepping outside.

This isn’t the first time Fischer has drawn attention online. In an earlier post, she shared 8 everyday Indian habits that would make most Americans uncomfortable — like eating with hands and the absence of toilet paper in many homes.

Her latest list has sparked plenty of conversation, with many agreeing that India’s way of doing things makes daily life a lot simpler — and cheaper.