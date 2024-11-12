'It’s crucial that someone is prepared...': Indian-origin VP uses vacations to assess new hires

For certain leaders, taking time off goes beyond just relaxation—it serves as a test of their team's ability to function autonomously. Gopal Shenoy, Vice President of Product at Wiser Solutions, recently shared how he views vacations as a way to assess his team's independence. “Every time I return, I’ve been reassured that my team can step up and make decisions independently,” he told Business Insider. He credits this capability to preparation, trust, and delegation.

Shenoy leads by example, taking three to four weeks of leave each year. During this time, he stays largely off-grid, only checking in if something urgent comes up. "If the house is on fire, call me. Otherwise, speak to my boss," he told his colleagues, emphasizing that only urgent matters should prompt contact. He also encourages his direct reports to take fully unplugged vacations, making it clear that they are not expected to be reachable on Slack or email.

Ahead of his leave, team members often update their Slack statuses or send emails to ensure smooth coordination in his absence. Before stepping away, Shenoy also designates trusted staff to handle questions typically directed to him, underscoring his commitment to succession planning. "It’s crucial that someone is prepared to step into my role temporarily," he said, viewing this as a measure of the team's resilience and ability to function independently.

Shenoy also challenges those who feel the need to stay connected during time off. He believes this behavior often points to one of three issues: workaholism, micromanagement, or gaps in team performance. "If you constantly check in, are you micromanaging, or do you lack the right team?" he questioned. While he acknowledged that occasional check-ins might be necessary, especially for senior executives, he sees them as rare exceptions, as highlighted in Business Insider.

Shenoy also suggested that leaders prepare thoroughly before taking time off, outlining tasks and making sure team members know who to contact in his absence. He believes this approach boosts team confidence and strengthens decision-making abilities, helping reduce reliance on constant supervision. However, he noted that those who need more guidance should be given clear instructions to prevent errors during his leave. If performance doesn’t improve despite such preparation, he warned, “You may face larger performance issues.”

A firm advocate for work-life balance, Shenoy now encourages others to prioritize time off, as he does. Reflecting on his earlier career, he admitted some regret about focusing too much on work. “My kids have grown up and moved out—I should have spent more time with them,” he confessed. Today, he urges others to take regular vacations, reminding them that “work will always be there.”