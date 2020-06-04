JAC Class 8 Result 2020 to be announced at 2pm today: Here's where to check

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Class 8 results today at 2pm. Students who appeared for the Class 8 exams can check their results on the official Jharkhand board website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Apart from the official Jharkhand board website, the results can also be accessed at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Here's how to check Class 8 Result 2020 at the Jharkhand Board website:

Step 1: Log in to the official website

Step 2: Click on the 'JAC 8th Result 2020' link under the 'Recent Announcements' tab

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and registration number and click 'submit'

Step 4: Your Jharkhand Class 8 Result will flash on screen

Step 5: Download and save for future reference

Apart from this, the candidates can also check their results via dedicated apps available on Google Play store. To get results via an app, candidates need to pre-register their roll numbers. Around 5.12 lakh students appeared for the exams that were conducted in January. A total of 4.06 lakh students cleared the JAC Class 9 exam this year taking the pass percentage to 97.42 per cent.

The Council has reportedly started evaluating answer sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 and the results can be expected by July. This will also be the first time the JAC will broadcast the evaluation process live via CCTVs. According to JAC Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh, arrangements have been made to monitor whether social distancing protocols are followed in various centres or not.