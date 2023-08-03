'Bro' box office collection day 7: Pawan Kalyan's supernatural fantasy film collects $1.3 million in US  

‘Bro’ box office earnings update: Pawan Kalyan’s supernatural fantasy film Bro has crossed $1.3 million in the US and has managed to breakeven in the UK market. The film has managed to achieve this feat despite a limited release, three big Hollywood releases—Mission Impossible 7, Barbie, and Oppenheimer, and average ratings.

Commenting on Bro’s box office business, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said the film has achieved a break even figure in several areas. “Despite mixed talk, Bro: The Avatar achieves break-even figure in several areas. Ustaad for a reason!” Vijayabalan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Meanwhile, the film has managed to cross the Rs 75 crore mark in India within seven days of its release. The Pawan Kalyan film collected Rs 30.05 crore on its opening day, Rs 17.05 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 16.90 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 3.85 crore on its first Monday, Rs 2.95 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 2.44 crore on its first Wednesday, and is likely to mint around Rs 2.38 crore on its first Thursday.

With this, the film’s total earnings at the domestic box office stand at Rs 75.62 crore as of Thursday, according to trade portal Sacnilk. The film has a total occupancy of 16.54 per cent till August 2. It will have an uninterrupted run at the theatres till next week, when Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar will take over the theatres.

Bro is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, directed by Samuthirakani. Written by Trivikram Srinivas, the film focuses on the concept of life after death and priorities in one’s life. It has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10 and an audience score of 76 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bro features Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Vennela Kishore, Rohini, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju in important roles. It also features Yuva Lakshmi, Ali Reza, Tanikella Bharani, Prudhvi Raj, and Surya Sreenivas in supporting roles. Urvashi Rautela has also made a cameo appearance as Sithra Manjari in the song My Dear Markandeya.

The film has been produced jointly by People Media Company and Zee Studios. It was released in theatres on July 28 along with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

