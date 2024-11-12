Jaipur: Drunk man drives Mahindra Thar on railway tracks for making an Instagram Reel, gets stuck as train approaches; Watch viral video

A man was arrested on Monday for driving his Mahindra Thar on a railway track in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The man, who was reportedly drunk, took his SUV onto the tracks to shoot a reel for social media.

The car got stuck when the man tried to move it off the tracks after seeing an approaching goods train. Fortunately, the train driver managed to stop the train in time, and no one was injured.

A video of the incident has gone viral, showing the man trying to move the car with the help of some people and police officers standing nearby.

Reports say that after some people helped him move the car, he quickly reversed it for about 20-30 meters to get it back on the road and tried to escape. In the process, he hit three people.

The police chased him, arrested him, and seized the car.

In a separate incident, in September, a man, his wife, and their three-year-old son were killed after being hit by a passenger train in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. The family was recording a video on the railway tracks when the tragedy occurred.