Jaipur witnesses real life 'Money Heist' as man wearing mask showers cash

In an event that appeared straight out of popular Netflix series 'Money Heist', a man dressed in a 'Money Heist' costume and Salvador Dalí mask showered money on the streets of Jaipur. The man, who has not been identified, was standing on top of a car and throwing Rs 20 notes into the air as people gathered around to collect it.

This unusual event took place in front of Gaurav Tower, a popular mall in Jaipur's Malviya Nagar area.

The 40-second-long video of the incident went viral on social media, and many people praised the man for his generosity. However, some people also criticised the man, saying that he was wasting money and that he could have donated it to a charity instead.

Spectators at the scene recorded that he was throwing “real” Rs 20 notes, leading to a spectacle that witnessed the bustling locality descend into chaos. This impromptu money shower not only invited inquisitive onlookers but also was the root cause of a considerable traffic jam, disrupting the usual hustle and bustle of the area.

Netizens reacted to the bizarre incident. "Money heist season 6 shooting in Jaipur 😂😂," an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. "Money heist chal rha Jaipur m," another X user wrote. "U didn't add the money heist from Jaipur Fort during the Emergency while Maharani Gayatri Devi was put behind bars! The biggest heist they pulled off under the aegis of The Emergency 🦺," commented another X user.

So Jaipur company gives staff off to watch Money Heist like declares holiday ahead of final season release...🙌#MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/5RhvVWXvOA — Ethan (@Nze_ethan) September 3, 2021

U didn't add the money heist from Jaipur Fort during the Emergency while Maharani Gayatri Devi was put behind bars!

The biggest heist they pulled off under the aegis of The Emergency 🦺 — Rashika Bot (@TheSpartanGal) October 1, 2023

Money heist chal rha Jaipur m — Ashish Kumar Meena (@sayonara_san1) October 3, 2023

The man was later apprehended by police, who will investigate the incident.

Money Heist (Spanish: La casa de papel, lit. 'The House of Paper') is a Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina. The series traces two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain, told from the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó). The narrative is told in a real-time-like fashion and relies on flashbacks, time-jumps, hidden character motivations, and an unreliable narrator for complexity.

Also Read: Trio win 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics for use of light to study electrons