Jamshedpur violence: Over 50 people arrested, Section 144 imposed over desecration of religious flag

The Jharkhand Police arrested over 50 people, and prohibitory orders were imposed after the alleged desecration of a religious flag in Jamshedpur. A couple of auto-rickshaws and shops were also set on fire after two groups clashed on Sunday evening. The police have said that they were keeping a constant vigil.

While there was no word on it, there have been reports of disruption of internet services too.

Tensions started brewing on Saturday night after members of a local organisation found a piece of meat tagged to a Ram Navami flag. Other organisations protested too and demanded the police arrest the culprits within 24 hours.

But the situation turned violent on Sunday after brick-batting between two groups led to clashes and arson at Jamshedpur’s Shastrinagar. A shop was gutted too. The police then quickly imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the locality.

So far, 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. SSP Prabhat Kumar said that state BJP leader Abhay Singh was also arrested. Further investigation in connection with the violence is underway. He said that the situation is under control for now.

The police have deployed adequate force in the area to maintain law and order.

On Sunday evening, two shops were set ablaze and two auto-rickshaws were burnt too. The police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

East Singhbhum District Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav said that some anti-social elements were trying to disturb peace, and sought the cooperation of people to foil their plot. She also said that adequate police force, a Quick Response Team, a Magistrate, Rapid Action Force personnel and other anti-riot resources have also been deployed to maintain law and order.

The DC, Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar, Superintendent of Police (City) K Vijay Shankar and Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum) Piyush are camping in the area.

