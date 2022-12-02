World Cup Japan vs Spain: Japan’s controversial second goal against Spain draws criticism. Know why it was allowed by FIFA

Japan’s elevation to the Round of 16 after defeating Spain by 2-1 has drawn criticism across the football fraternity and fans. Spain, which was pushed to the second spot in Group E, entered the last 16 despite losing the match against Japan.

The decider goal in the Japan vs Spain match from Ao Tanaka in the 51st minute was at the centre of controversy for the way it was scored. Before Tanaka got his name on the scoresheet, the score was level 1-1.

What has happened?

Japanese Ao Tanaka scored in the 51st minute taking the lead against Spain. It was Japan’s second goal in 3 minutes. Before that, Spain had dominated the field in the first half with Alvaro Morata scoring for the team yet again.

But like before (Japan vs Germany), Japan reappeared from nowhere with more vigour in the second half. After scoring their first at 48 minutes, Japan scored its second goal through Ao Tanaka after Kaoru Mitoma cut the ball back from the goal-line at 51 minutes.

Literally by millimetres: but it's a totally legal goal for Japan. pic.twitter.com/e8ned2FZZF — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) December 1, 2022

The referee disallowed the goal for the ball was out of play. The goal was given after a lengthy VAR delay. FIFA in its explanation said the "curvature of the ball" remained in, hence the ball was not out of play at that moment.

Experts explained that even though the ball might have been placed on the ground beyond the touchline, its tangent was inside the permissible limit. Hence, the ball was in line with the touchline, and hence it was decided that it was a legitimate goal.

Twitter reactions

Japan’s controversial goal proved expensive for 2014 champions Germany as the goal turned out to be the one that resulted in Germany's elimination from the tournament due to goal difference. Despite securing a 4-2 win against Costa Rica in a topsy-turvy match, Germany couldn't progress to the Round of 16 once again.

Some interesting Twitter reactions are as follows:

Although tonight is historic for Japan, I can’t help but believe that there is something not right with this World Cup. Lots of controversial decisions and no show of the view from VAR. The ball looked to have crossed the line on the second Japan goal to me. #VAR #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gGzRYKU92s — Oscar Brown (@redpilloscar) December 1, 2022

Angles mean everything… what looks out from the side is, in reality, in play from above.. #ESP #JAP #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/5BraYqldND — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) December 1, 2022