'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan announces 'buy 1 get 1' offer on film's tickets; here's how and when you can avail it

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his latest release 'Jawan' which has entered the coveted Rs 1,000 crore club at the global box office. As the film continues to grow, the actor now has a special surprise for his fans.

Jawan 'buy 1, get 1 ticket free' offer

On Wednesday, September 27, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the tickets for the action thriller will be available under the ‘buy 1 get 1 ticket free’ offer from September 28 onwards.

He wrote, “Toh kal se... Parivaar, yaar aur pyaar... Just Buy 1 ticket and get the other 1 FREE!* Wholesome entertainment with the whole family.”

The offer is applicable only on internet bookings through BookMyShow, Paytm Movies, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis for tickets booked for Thursday, Friday and Saturday (September 28-30).

Bhai ko, behen ko…

Dushman ko, Yaar ko…

And of course, apne Pyaar ko…

Kal Jawan dikhaaiyega!



Chacha-Chachi, Phoopha-Phoophi, Maama-Maami…

Yaani Poore Parivaar ko.

Sab ke liye ek ke saath ek free ticket!!!



Toh kal se… Parivaar, yaar aur pyaar… Just Buy 1 ticket and get the… pic.twitter.com/Qr9gI4ihcO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Jawan film

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, Jawan outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast.

The high-octane thriller Jawan has raised Rs 1004.92 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers had said on Monday. Production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared the film's latest collection on X.

In terms of domestic collection, the film is inching close to the Rs 600 crore mark in India. On September 27, Jawan managed to collect Rs 5.15 crore in India, as per trade portal Sacnilk. With this, Jawan's total collection now stands at Rs 576 crore.

Jawan released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

