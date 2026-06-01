JEE Advanced 2026 results out: Delhi's Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1; Over 56,000 candidates qualify

IIT Roorkee announced the JEE Advanced results on May 31st, which was one day ahead of the originally planned release date of June 1st. This year, Delhi's Shubham Kumar of Delhi emerged as the JEE Advanced 2026 top scorer, earning All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 330 out of 360 points. For thousands of aspiring engineers nationwide, the results released by IIT Roorkee on Sunday were a source of relief and joy.

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A total of 56,880 candidates qualified for the highly competitive examination, which is the primary gateway to admission in India’s prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Out of 1,87,389 registered candidates, 1,79,694 appeared for both papers, highlighting the scale and competitiveness of one of the world’s toughest engineering entrance exams.

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The IIT Delhi zone dominated the top ranks this year. Kabeer Chhilar secured AIR 2 with 329 marks, missing the top spot by just one mark, while Jatin Chahar claimed AIR 3 with 319 marks. The strong performance from the Delhi region once again underlines the concentration of top-performing students and coaching ecosystems in the National Capital Region.

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Among female candidates, Arohi Deshpande emerged as the highest-ranked candidate, securing a Common Rank List (CRL) rank of 77 with 280 marks. More than 10,000 women qualified for the examination, reflecting the steadily increasing participation of girls in engineering and STEM education.

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For many students, clearing JEE Advanced is a milestone in itself. Only candidates who perform exceptionally well in JEE Main become eligible to appear for the exam. This year, nearly 15 lakh students took JEE Main, but fewer than two lakh advanced to the next stage, making qualification a significant achievement.

The examination tests candidates across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics through questions designed to evaluate analytical thinking, conceptual clarity, and problem-solving skills. Success in the exam often opens doors to some of India’s most popular undergraduate programmes in engineering and technology.