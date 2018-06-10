JEE Advanced Results 2018 declared; check on results.jeeadv.ac.in

The IIT Kanpur, exam conducting body of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, today declared JEE Advanced 2018 results. The result has been published on the official website results.jeeadv.ac.in. Pranav Goyal from Roorkee zone secured combined rank list 1. K V R Hemant Kumar Chodipilli is the topper from IIT-Kharagpur region.

JEE Advanced is a national level engineering entrance exam conducted by seven zonal Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) under the guidance of Joint Admission Board (JAB) every year. The performance of a candidate in this examination forms the basis for admission to the Bachelor's, Integrated Master's and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.

Students who were among the top 2.4 lakh rank holders in JEE Main were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had conducted the JEE Advanced 2018 exam on May 20, and the answer keys were released by the month end at the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. More than 1.6 lakh candidates appeared in the exam that was divided in two papers: paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates who secured all India rank up to 2,24,000 in JEE (Mains) appeared for JEE (advanced) conducted by IIT-Kanpur.

The examination scores, as well as all-India rankings of JEE Advanced 2018, will be released today only. IIT Kanpur will publish category-wise All India Ranks of successful candidates on the JEE Advanced online portal after the results are declared. After the result, the counselling process for admission to IITs will begin.

IIT JEE Advanced Result 2018: Here's how you can check your scores

Visit the official website: results.jeeadv.ac.in

Click on 'JEE Advanced Result 2018'

Enter all the required details in the space provided

Click the submit button

Results will be displayed on the screen