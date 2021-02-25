JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis: Here's what students, experts have to say

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Paper 1 exam for BE and B Tech aspirants was held in two slots - between 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm - on February 24. Around 2 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main Paper 1.

30 questions were asked from each subject, out of which 20 were multiple-choice questions (MCQ). As per the new pattern, only 5 integer questions need to be attempted out of 10.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering) Aakash Educational Services Ltd., said that this paper, when compared with last years, was relatively easy and the portion of class 12th syllabus was seemingly prominent in this session, reported Times Now.

JEE Mains 2021 Paper 1 - Expert analysis

Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes, said that the paper did not have many surprises. Saurabh, while speaking on Slot 2, shared that the Chemistry section had the expected questions as usual. There were questions from inorganic chemistry and s-block. 3 questions in Chemistry were from solutions and organic name reactions while one question was from Flame Test.

For Physics, 2 questions were from semiconductors, 1 question from percentage errors, 1 question from AC circuit and 1 question from rotation. Questions from modern physics, current electricity and thermodynamics were also asked. There was no question from ray optics.

The mathematics section wasn't long and carried many questions from coordinate geometry. Few questions were asked from Calculus and Matrices in Slot 2, at least 2 questions from determinants, vectors and 3D and 1 question from Combinations and Permutations.

JEE Mains 2021 Expected Cut off

Based on the initial feedback of the students, experts are expecting a lower cut-off this year as compared to previous years, according to careers360.com. Though it is too soon to suggest, the number of students who have applied for JEE Main 2021 has considerably increased, which may lower the cut-off by a few points. Overall, as per previous trends, the expected cut-off is likely to hover around 110 to 130 marks for JEE Advanced 2021.

Students may please note that the scores would be converted into percentile scores and the actual cut-off is likely to be calculated as per the NTA Score in percentiles. This cut-off is indicative and expected to change as more slots are conducted.

JEE Main Exam Shift 1 analysis as per students' feedback

Paper was moderate in difficulty level and were like previous year papers of JEE Main

In Chemistry, questions were asked from polymer, everyday life, biomolecules and mixed concepts, substitution reaction

Questions in all three subjects were within the syllabus

Choices within the questions were very helpful

In Physics, many questions were from atoms and nuclei, in Chemistry, the organic part was more.

JEE Main Exam Analysis - February 23 Shift 1

Based on the student reaction after JEE Main paper 2-morning shift on day 1, the following information is available:

The overall difficulty level of JEE Main 2021 BArch paper was moderate.

In Mathematics, more weightage was given to topics like vector algebra and coordinate geometry.

The difficulty level of the drawing section was also moderate.

JEE Main paper 2 questions on General Aptitude were easier in terms of difficulty.

JEE Main Exam Analysis - February 23 Shift 2

Most questions from the general aptitude part were tricky while the mathematics section was very easy

As told by students, there were some questions from the general knowledge related to covid in the aptitude section

The overall difficulty level of the paper was easy to moderate

Most students found the paper to easy in comparison to previous years

Questions from drawing were easy

Also Read: PLI in IT hardware to help India become global manufacturing hub

Also Read: Centre, states must cut taxes on fuel, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Also Read: Remove questionable content within 36 hrs; assist in probe by 72 hrs: Govt's new social media norms