JEE Main 2021 Topper Siddhant Mukherjee aims to pursue Computer Science from IIT-Bombay

Topping the JEE Main 2021 exam is a dream come true for any IIT aspirant. Siddhant Mukherjee is among those five students who have managed to secure a perfect score of 300 and 100 per cent. Mukherjee, who belongs to Mumbai, has been taking coaching at Allen Institute, a famous private institute in Kota since 2019 to fulfil his dream of becoming an IITian one day.

When asked about his preparations for the exam, Mukherjee said, "I focused mainly on NCERT books to prepare for the JEE Main exam. I worked on the accuracy."

Mukherjee added the teaching methods at the institute were also a big help as the coaching centre continued with online classes during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. He lives with his grandmother in Kota and is currently preparing for his Class 12 exams along with JEE Advanced. Siddhant said that he wants to pursue BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay and contribute to building an Innovative India. Mukherjee also received an offer letter for further studies from Cambridge University.

Siddhant's father Sandeep Mukherjee runs a risk management company while his mother Nabanita Mukherjee works as a bank employee. Apart from academic achievements, Mukherjee has also tasted success in the fields of karate and essay writing. Siddhant has a black belt in karate and has a gold medal in the Queens Commonwealth Essay Competition.

